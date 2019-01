Chimney fire breaks out in Norfolk village

Fire crews were called to a chimney blaze in Little Snoring. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A chimney fire in the village of Little Snoring prompted an emergency response.

One Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from Fakenham’s station was called to the scene of the blaze at a property in Kettlestone Road in the village, near Fakenham, at 6.45pm on Saturday, January 5.

The crew used chimney equipment and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.