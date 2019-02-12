Search

Firefighters tackle blaze which left home smoke-logged

PUBLISHED: 07:40 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:40 02 March 2019

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at Holt Road in Aylmerton. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at Holt Road in Aylmerton. Photo: Denise Bradley

A householder had to flee their home after a chimney fire led to it becoming smoke-logged.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the home in Holt Road, Aylmerton, at just after 8.30pm last night (Friday, March 1).

They spent more than two hours at the scene, wearing breathing equipment to tackle the fire.

The aerial ladder platform from Earlham was used to fight the flames, joined by crews from Sheringham, Holt, Fakenham and Cromer.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the occupier of the home had got out before the crews arrived.

But the property was smoke-logged and firefighters remained at the scene until just before 11pm.

