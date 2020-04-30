Search

Norfolk children’s entertainer launches online sessions

PUBLISHED: 08:28 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 30 April 2020

Like many small business owners, Paul Goldsmith, who runs Pyjama Drama Mid Norfolk, found himself facing an uncertain future when schools, nurseries and public venues closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Paul Goldsmith

Archant

Although the county is still in lockdown, one Norfolk-based entertainer is still bringing smiles to children across the county.

Mr Goldsmith has now adapted his business and taken his performances online, giving families the chance to join in with his sessions from their living rooms. Picture: Paul GoldsmithMr Goldsmith has now adapted his business and taken his performances online, giving families the chance to join in with his sessions from their living rooms. Picture: Paul Goldsmith

Like many small business owners, Paul Goldsmith, who runs Pyjama Drama Mid Norfolk, found himself facing an uncertain future when schools, nurseries and public venues closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Goldsmith said: “I was devastated, not only because I didn’t know how my small business would survive, but also because I knew I’d really miss seeing all the children every week, and how my work inspires and develops them.”

Mr Goldsmith has now adapted his business and taken his performances online, giving families the chance to join in with his sessions from their living rooms.

He said: “Many customers have started to include it as an after-school or weekend session, or indeed as part of their home schooling curriculum.

“The sessions are great fun and the feedback from children and parents has been amazing and heart-warming.”

If you have a child between two and seven and would like to join Pyjama Drama’s online club, email paul@pyjamadrama.com or search on Facebook for  @pyjamadramamidnorfolk

