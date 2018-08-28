Search

Can you capture the spirit of Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks?

PUBLISHED: 14:37 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 03 January 2019

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Children are being asked to capture the spirit of Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks in a drawing or painting and win a prize.

The new children’s art competition is being sponsored by Titanium Fireworks, alongside its annual photography competition.

A spokesman said: “This prize has been inspired by a local schoolgirl, Maisy, who last year drew us a fantastic picture of the display.

“The winner will be invited for a tour of the firing site prior to our show and the opportunity to lead the countdown and start the 2020 display.”

The child must be in Year 6 or under and the piece should be their own effort.

Judging will take place during February and winners and runners-up will be invited to the council’s annual town meeting on March 13, where the winner will be announced. Submission of entries for both competitions must be with Cromer Town Council by January 25.

