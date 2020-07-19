Video

Children raise thousands for medical research after tackling lockdown cycle challenge

Jacob Hart, 9, from Blofield, who has cystic fibrosis, has cycled 200km for Cystic Fibrosis Trust charity during lockdown along with his brother Harrison (7) and friends. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A group of friends who cycled hundreds of kilometres between them have raised over £3,000 for vital research into a life-limiting condition.

The courageous children who were raising money by getting on their bikes for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust included Jacob Hart, nine from Newstead Gardens in Blofield, who was diagnosed with the condition at just two weeks old.

The challenge to cycle 200km each was set by his friend Skye Freeman, seven, from Thorpe St Andrew, after she wanted to do something to help people like Jacob and their families.

They were joined by Jacob’s brother Harrison, seven, Ashton Woods, eight, Alfie Bean, nine, and Louie Bean, seven.

The group started the challenge, which was mostly done separately from each other, over four weeks after lockdown restrictions were lifted for people who had to shield, which included Jacob.

His mother, Mrs Hart, 32, said: “The cystic fibrosis has had quite an impact everybody’s life who knows Jacob. It is incredible how supportive people are.”

Cystic fibrosis affects the lungs and digestive system and the group has raised over £3,200 for the charity.

“To raise that amount is unbelievable,” she added.

Jacob’s challenge was made harder due to him being diagnosed with Perthes disease 18 months ago.

The rare childhood disease restricts blood supply to his hip and causes him pain, forcing him to use a wheelchair over long distances - but he can swim and cycle.

Mrs Hart, a childcare practioner at Blofield Pre-School, described her son as determined.

She added the cystic fibrosis has not held him back physically and her son loves playing football - something he cannot do while he is treated for Perthes disease which involves physiotherapy.

She added the family did not do many bike rides together before lockdown but they would continue the activity.

“It has given him a lot of confidence,” Mrs Hart added.

Jacob, who attends Blofield Primary School, said: “I feel good to have raised over £3,000. It was quite hard.”

Skye said: “It wasn’t fair Jacob had cystic fibrosis. I wanted to raise money for the charity to help him.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-hart88

For more information about the Cystic Fibrosis Trust visit www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk



















































































































































































































