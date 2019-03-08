Search

Advanced search

Lifeboat called after children get swept out to sea on inflatable

PUBLISHED: 20:02 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:06 31 August 2019

Two children found themselves in serious danger after they began floating out to sea in an inflatable off the coast of north Norfolk. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Two children found themselves in serious danger after they began floating out to sea in an inflatable off the coast of north Norfolk. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Archant

Two children found themselves in serious danger after they began floating out to sea in an inflatable off the coast of north Norfolk.

HM Coastguard Bacton was paged at 2.52pm on Saturday, August 31, following multiple 999 calls about the incident in Bacon.

Members of the public also attempted to help by swimming out to sea to try and rescue them.

By the time the team had reached the seafront, the children had been rescued.

An ambulance was called because the pair had swallowed a large amount of water. The people who had swam to their aid were also checked over.

You may also want to watch:

All of the people involved were assessed by a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service and did not have to be transferred to hospital.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said: "Many thanks to an off duty paramedic for her help, also the first responder and RNLI Happisburgh, which assisted."

The team were paged a second time at 5pm to a small dinghy in trouble off Rudrum's Gap.

"The team soon were on the sea front.

"By this time it did not look to be in trouble.

"Happisburgh lifeboat stayed alongside till it was back safety on the beach."

Most Read

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Farke incensed by big refereeing calls in 2-0 Hammers’ defeat

Daniel Farke was incensed West Ham scorer Sebastien Haller's challenge on Norwich City skipper Christoph Zimmermann went unpunished Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s Premier League 2-0 defeat against West Ham

Norwich City captain Christoph Zimmermann tumbles under Sebastien Haller's challenge Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

West Ham 2-0 Norwich City: Canaries a long way second best in Premier League defeat

Norwich City captain Christoph Zimmermann was forced off with a first half injury after a lunge from Sebastien Haller. The West Ham striker scored three minutes later Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘She was like a sister to me’ - tributes pour in for popular barmaid and darts player

Rose Powell was well known around Yarmouth, having worked in a number of pubs in the area. Photo: Clare Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists