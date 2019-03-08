Lifeboat called after children get swept out to sea on inflatable

Two children found themselves in serious danger after they began floating out to sea in an inflatable off the coast of north Norfolk.

HM Coastguard Bacton was paged at 2.52pm on Saturday, August 31, following multiple 999 calls about the incident in Bacon.

Members of the public also attempted to help by swimming out to sea to try and rescue them.

By the time the team had reached the seafront, the children had been rescued.

An ambulance was called because the pair had swallowed a large amount of water. The people who had swam to their aid were also checked over.

All of the people involved were assessed by a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service and did not have to be transferred to hospital.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said: "Many thanks to an off duty paramedic for her help, also the first responder and RNLI Happisburgh, which assisted."

The team were paged a second time at 5pm to a small dinghy in trouble off Rudrum's Gap.

"The team soon were on the sea front.

"By this time it did not look to be in trouble.

"Happisburgh lifeboat stayed alongside till it was back safety on the beach."