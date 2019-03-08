Downham Market celebrates Halloween Fun Day

Alfie Reeve, five, left, with friends Emma-Louise Farrow, five and her sister, 18-months-old Amy-Jane, enjoying an ice cream at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Town entertained families this half-term with annual Halloween Fun Day.

Isla Harris, five, watches the excitement of the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market while eating an ice cream. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Isla Harris, five, watches the excitement of the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market while eating an ice cream. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families flocked to a Halloween Fun Day despite the downpours.

Downham Market Town Council 's organised the event on the town's Market Square on Friday, October 25.

Around 1,000 people visited the half term free event.

The square came aalive with the sound of children's laughter and music, with families taking part in games and activities.

Nala Jane Barber, six, right, and Emma-Louise Farrow, five, enjoying one of the fair rides at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nala Jane Barber, six, right, and Emma-Louise Farrow, five, enjoying one of the fair rides at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year's event had a free funfair ride, table top games and face painting stall.

Games included tin can alley, roll the pumpkin, soft darts and hook-a-duck.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "It's been really good and busy, children seemed to have enjoyed the old fashioned games.

"Parents have said how much they've enjoyed it and pleased at it being free, it allows them to get out and do something. I'm really surprised at how successful it's been."

Children were guaranteed a good time and the event did not disappoint, with many thrilled at the special appearance of Mr Pumpkin.

Visitor Dexter, aged eight, said: "I've really enjoyed it. Mostly because of the hook-a-duck game, I'm really good at it. I've grabbed lots of them."

The Halloween Fun Day has been running in Downham for around 10 years.

Nala Jane Barber, six, left, and Emma-Louise Farrow, five, on one of the fair rides at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nala Jane Barber, six, left, and Emma-Louise Farrow, five, on one of the fair rides at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the town council were present, running the game stalls and managing the event.

Val Starling, from Downham Market, said: "It's lovely to see a town event so well supported and the children enjoying themselves so much."

Rebecca Hewitt, who has lived in Downham Market for three and a half years, brought her four year old son Oliver to the event.

Mrs Hewitt said: "I think it's really nice how a small town has something like this on, you get a real sense of community when you come to these events and get to meet other parents and children from other schools.

Oliver Hewitt, four, dressed as a pumpkin, plays one of the games at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Oliver Hewitt, four, dressed as a pumpkin, plays one of the games at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It's almost like something you see in a movie, it just has that feel about it which is lovely."

The winners of the fancy dress competition will press the button to switch on the town's Christmas lights on Sunday, November 24.