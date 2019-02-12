Children across Norfolk celebrate World Book Day

Howard Junior School students celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Harry Potter, Little Red Riding Hood and Frodo Baggins were just some of the colourful characters children dressed up as for World Book Day.

Elisha Robertson, 10 dressed as the Mad Hatter, complete with table fit for any unbirthday party.

World Book Day is a celebration of reading, authors and illustrators, and is marked in more than 100 countries across the globe.

In Norfolk, staff and pupils alike have been dressing up as their favourite characters and holding reading events to encourage a love of books.

The Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn hosted its own Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and invited author Stewart Foster to host a workshop.

According to the World Book Day website the main aim of the event is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books.

Howard Junior School students celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Organisers send packs of book tokens and age-ranged World Book Day resource packs to registered schools.

