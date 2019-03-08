Child with arm stuck behind radiator freed by firefighters

Firefighters have freed a child whose arm was trapped behind a radiator.

A crew from Stalham fire station were called to an incident on Rosewood, in North Walsham, at 5.19pm on Tuesday, August 13, where they manually assisted with the release.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service workers helped the ambulance service in freeing the child, who was handed into the care of paramedics.

A fire service spokesman said: "We got them out and into the ambulance.

"There were no obvious signs of injury and the child was left in the care of the ambulance service."

The child was freed within around 20 minutes of the emergency service being called, with the stop time for the incident given as 5.40pm.