Norfolk firefighters called out to reports of child being stuck in car

PUBLISHED: 22:52 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:52 18 September 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Firefighters were called after reports a child was stuck in a car.

One appliance from Methwold was requested to attend a child stuck in a car on Main Street, Hockwold cum Wilton, near Thetford at 6.20pm on Friday (September 18).

But the crew was stood down before arrival.

Meanwhile, fire crews from Harleston and Long Stratton attended a road traffic collision on Norwich Road, Pulham St Mary, at just after 6.20pm on Friday (September 18).

The scene was made safe by the crews.

Elsewhere, firefighters from Attleborough and Wymondham were called to a report of a smell of burning on Norwich Road, Attleborough. The call, which came in just after 6.20pm on Friday (September 18) turned out to be a false alarm.

And at 6.18pm on Friday (September 18) one appliance from Carrow attended a fire in the open on Orford Hill. The fire was extinguished before arrival.

