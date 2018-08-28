Search

Child ‘stable and making progress’ after crash in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:41 04 December 2018

The A10 was closed at Stow Bardolph after the collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A child who was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the A10 is “doing well”, police said today.

The road was closed for around five hours near to the Wimbotsham junction yesterday, December 3, after the crash which involved two cars and a van near Stow Bardolph.

A spokesman for the police said: “We can confirm the child is doing well, they are stable and making good progress.”

Police are still appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the driving manner of any of the vehicles prior to the incident.

If you have any information contact Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email skipperj1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

