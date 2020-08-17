Search

‘The floodwater was roaring’ - Home owners call for better drainage following flash floods

PUBLISHED: 18:01 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 17 August 2020

Martin Richmond, who alongwith his wife and daughter spent Sunday morning protecting their property from floodwater after storms brught torrential downpours. Picture: Staff

Martin Richmond, who alongwith his wife and daughter spent Sunday morning protecting their property from floodwater after storms brught torrential downpours. Picture: Staff

People living in parts of Sheringham which were hit by flash floods over the weekend have said there needs to be better drainage in the area.

Robert Gunn, from Uplands Park, Sheringham, standing next to the area where flood water came gushing into his garden. Picture: StaffPicture: StaffRobert Gunn, from Uplands Park, Sheringham, standing next to the area where flood water came gushing into his garden. Picture: StaffPicture: Staff

On Sunday, August 16, heavy rain led to home owners in Child’s Way and Uplands Park watching nervously as flood water encroached on their properties.

Some were able to prevent the water from entering their homes, while others watched as carpets became sodden and debris was left in gardens.

Now, people in both areas are calling for better drainage systems which can deal with sudden downpours and prevent future flash floods.

Ben Middleton who lives in Child’s Way said part of the problem was water flowing down the street and off a field behind houses, he said: “We would like to talk to the council to try and get something done about the drainage and the floodwater coming from the school playing field,” he said.

Sarah Bütikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, and Steve Blatch, chief executive, at Sheringham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSarah Bütikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, and Steve Blatch, chief executive, at Sheringham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martin Richmond, who has lived in the street since 1998, said Sunday’s flash floods were the second incident he’d known since moving to the road, the first happening in 2006.

He said: “[Yesterday] wasn’t quite as bad as then, but it was pretty bad.”

Mr Richmond said he, his wife and daughter had all spent Sunday morning in the back garden trying to prevent the water from entering their home.

“At the moment we’ve put a load of peat bags against the door. But it’s quite frightening we were out there for an hour trying to sweep the water away, the only way we could sweep it was the way it wanted to go.

“There was about 8-10 inches, it was quite frightening.”

People living in Uplands Park were also hit by flash floods on Sunday morning, one woman who wished to remain anonymous, said; “The drains couldn’t cope. It seems there’s inadequate drainage across the whole estate, it’s the second time in 35-years it’s happened and the second time since the estate was built.”

Robert Gunn, who has lived in Uplands Park for 25-years said: “The water was roaring. It was scary, it was almost up to our patio door.”

“We’re worried it could happen again.”

Sarah Bütikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said the authority was in contact with Anglian Water, about drainage in the area.

She said; “We are in the process of writing to Anglian Water and to other partners to see what can be done to improve the infrastructure particularly on that side of Sheringham.”

