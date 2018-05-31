Search

Firefighters rescue child trapped in locked car

PUBLISHED: 10:14 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 13 December 2019

Firefighters had to rescue a child from a locked car in Norwich this morning. Picture: Steve Parsons

Firefighters had to rescue a child from a locked car in Norwich this morning. Picture: Steve Parsons

A child had to be freed by firefighters this morning after getting trapped in a car.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Gentry Road, in the Marl Pit area of Norwich, shortly after 9am to reports of a child locked in a car.

A fire crew from Earlham station went to the child's aid, where firefighters spent just under 10 minutes freeing the child from its predicament.

The crew used handheld equipment to get the child out of the vehicle to safety, leaving the scene just before 9.20am.

When asked, a spokesman from Norfolk County Council, which runs the service, was unable to provide the child's age or gender.

It is also not clear how the child became trapped.

