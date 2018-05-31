Firefighters rescue child trapped in locked car

Firefighters had to rescue a child from a locked car in Norwich this morning. Picture: Steve Parsons Eastern Daily Press © 2003

A child had to be freed by firefighters this morning after getting trapped in a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Gentry Road, in the Marl Pit area of Norwich, shortly after 9am to reports of a child locked in a car.

You may also want to watch:

A fire crew from Earlham station went to the child's aid, where firefighters spent just under 10 minutes freeing the child from its predicament.

The crew used handheld equipment to get the child out of the vehicle to safety, leaving the scene just before 9.20am.

When asked, a spokesman from Norfolk County Council, which runs the service, was unable to provide the child's age or gender.

It is also not clear how the child became trapped.