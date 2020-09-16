Search

Boy hit by car while walking to school

PUBLISHED: 14:18 16 September 2020

Hemblington Primary School, near where a child was hit by a car in Blofield. Picture: Angela Sharpe

A boy had to be taken to hospital this morning after being involved in a crash with a car close to a Norfolk primary school.

Police and paramedics were called to Woodbastwick Road in Blofield Heath after the child was hit by a car while on the way to school.

The incident happened at 9am today, Wednesday, September 16, close to the road’s junction with Francis Lane, close to Hemblington Primary School and saw the road blocked for almost an hour.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that the boy, whose age has not been disclosed, escaped without major injury.

The spokesman said the child was taken to hospital for a check-up following the crash, but that their injuries were believed to be slight.

Police and paramedics remained on the scene until just before 10am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust said: “We were called to Blofield shortly before 9am to reports of a collision. One ambulance attended and crews treated a boy at the scene before transporting him to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.”

