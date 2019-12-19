Search

Child released from trolley by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 14:39 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 19 December 2019

Firefighters helped release a child from a trolley. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters have helped release a child from a trolley in Norfolk.

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth assisted with the release of a child from a trolley on St Nicholas Road, Yarmouth shortly before 2pm on Thursday (December 19).

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment (HRE) to release the child.

Meanwhile, an appliance from Diss attended a fire in the open off Norwich Road at 1.50pm on Thursday which turned out to be a false alarm.

Other false alarms on Thursday, included an incident where a fire crew from King's Lynn attended a domestic alarm activation on Old Sun Way, Lynn.

The false alarm was caused by a system fault.

And at 9.10am on Thursday, an appliance from Fakenham investigated fumes in a property on Wensum Way, Fakenham.

This was a false alarm.

