Child cyclist injured in crash involving bus

PUBLISHED: 11:08 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 09 January 2020

Emergency services were called out about 7.58am on Thursday, January 9 after a collision on High Street, Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

Emergency services were called out about 7.58am on Thursday, January 9 after a collision on High Street, Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision near a post office.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: EAAAThe East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: EAAA

Emergency services were called out about 7.58am on Thursday, January 9 after the collision on High Street, Kessingland.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and police were alerted following reports of a collision involving a bus and a cyclist.

The cyclist - believed to be a child - was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with injuries that are "not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening."

The road was closed, with traffic being diverted. A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 7.58am with reports of a collision in High Street, Kessingland.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"A child was taken to James Paget Hospital by land ambulance."

A police spokesman said the collision involving a bus and a cyclist happened in High Street, Kessingland, outside the post office.

The police spokesman said: "Injuries not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. A female is being taken to James Paget Hospital."

