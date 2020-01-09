Child cyclist injured in crash involving bus
PUBLISHED: 11:08 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 09 January 2020
A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision near a post office.
Emergency services were called out about 7.58am on Thursday, January 9 after the collision on High Street, Kessingland.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and police were alerted following reports of a collision involving a bus and a cyclist.
The cyclist - believed to be a child - was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with injuries that are "not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening."
The road was closed, with traffic being diverted. A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 7.58am with reports of a collision in High Street, Kessingland.
"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
"A child was taken to James Paget Hospital by land ambulance."
A police spokesman said the collision involving a bus and a cyclist happened in High Street, Kessingland, outside the post office.
The police spokesman said: "Injuries not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. A female is being taken to James Paget Hospital."
