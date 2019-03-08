Woman identified more than two weeks after her death, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of Cheryl Humphreys was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A 35-year-old woman who died in hospital was not identified until more than two weeks after her death.

Cheryl Humphreys died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Friday, April 12.

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, the medical cause of death was given as infective endocarditis due to intravenous drug use and emphysema.

The court heard Ms Humphreys was not identified until more than two weeks after her death, by a senior anatomical pathology technologist at the NNUH mortuary on Tuesday, April 30.

She was born on October 10, 1984, but had no fixed address, was not in employment and her place of birth was unknown.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until October 11.