Search

Advanced search

Date set for inquest into death of 34-year-old woman

PUBLISHED: 13:37 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 11 October 2019

Norfolk Coroners Court, where the inquest will be heard Picture: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Coroners Court, where the inquest will be heard Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2016

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a 34-year-old woman at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Cheryl Humprhies passed away at the NNUH on Friday, April 12.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court the following month heard the medical cause of death was given as endocarditis - a rare infection of the lining of the inner heart - which had been caused by intravenous drug use and emphysema.

The court heard that Ms Humphreys was not formally identified until more than two weeks after her death, on Tuesday, April 30.

She was born on October 10, 1984, but had no fixed address, was not in employment and her place of birth was unknown.

Today senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, sitting in King's Lynn, said statements had been received and the inquest would take place in Norwich on Tuesday, November 12 (2pm).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist died in high speed collision, court told

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash where Nathan Robinson died near Fakenham Picture: Adam Lazzari

Man who mistook dog’s aggressive tumour for tick bite has pet taken away

Brian Medler appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Film shot on Acle Straight entered for The Oscars

Maisie Prendergast stars in Sylvia short film which has qualified for The Oscars 2020 and was shot in Norfolk Credit: Sylvia Film
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists