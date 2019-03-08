Date set for inquest into death of 34-year-old woman

Norfolk Coroners Court, where the inquest will be heard Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a 34-year-old woman at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Cheryl Humprhies passed away at the NNUH on Friday, April 12.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court the following month heard the medical cause of death was given as endocarditis - a rare infection of the lining of the inner heart - which had been caused by intravenous drug use and emphysema.

The court heard that Ms Humphreys was not formally identified until more than two weeks after her death, on Tuesday, April 30.

She was born on October 10, 1984, but had no fixed address, was not in employment and her place of birth was unknown.

Today senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, sitting in King's Lynn, said statements had been received and the inquest would take place in Norwich on Tuesday, November 12 (2pm).