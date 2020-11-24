Search

Nurse died at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:34 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 24 November 2020

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36.

Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 36-year-old mother died at home, an inquest has heard.

Cheryl Anne Cavanagh, from Beeston Regis was found unresponsive in her home in the village on October 16.

At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday November 24, Jacqueline Lake, area coroner for Norfolk said Ms Cavanagh had been employed as a nursing assistant.

Her cause of death was given as alcohol toxicity.

Following Ms Cavanagh’s death her friends and family paid tribute to the sports-loving nurse and mother of two “who loved to help” people.

Her mother, Anne Cavanagh, said: “Cheryl touched so many lives and had an infectious personality - she was unique. She loved her family wholeheartedly. Her boys were her reason to get up everyday.

“She will always be remembered by those she knew and touched with her devoted love for all who she knew.”

The inquest has been adjourned until April 8 2021.

