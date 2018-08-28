Hunt for old suitcases as Chernobyl children prepare for Beccles visit

Children from Chernobyl on a visit to Beccles. © Archant 2015

A community have been asked to donate their disused suitcases to Chernobyl Children who will come to the area next summer.

The Chet and Waveney Link of the Chernobyl Children’s Life Line charity have called on the public to hand over their travel bags and other useful items for the children.

When the young travellers arrive from Belarus, they come with a small amount of clothes but tend to leave with 23 kilos of baggage.

After spending four weeks in the country, the children leave with extra clothing and shoes as well as medicine for their family.

“As we cannot afford to buy each child a suitcase we are hoping that our Facebook friends can help out by letting us have suitcases they no longer need,” Alison Stannard of the Chernobyl Children’s Life Line charity said.

The charity are also in need of new underwear, shoes and trainers, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toiletries, pyjamas, slippers, dressing gowns as well as summer and winter coats.

As well as clothing, the children will take back medical items which may not be easily attainable in Belarus.

Medical items such as cold remedy sachets, cold sore cream and vapour rub have also been asked to be donated.

“Even one item donated is one less we will have to raise funds to purchase,” she said.

The travel bags required for the children will need to be medium sized, lightweight and expandable, they must also have wheels as well as a telescopic handle.

If you have any old cases or items you would like to donate, email Alison on astannard@uwclub.net