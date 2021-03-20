Woman's joy after shedding six stone in seven months

Published: 1:28 PM March 20, 2021

Cherie Wild, who attends the Scarning and North Elmham Slimming World Group, joined in January 2020, unaware of the bizarre year ahead. - Credit: Cherie Wild

A Norfolk woman who was motivated to lose weight in lockdown has shed six stone in seven months.

Cherie Wild, who attends the Scarning and North Elmham Slimming World Group, joined in January 2020, unaware of the bizarre year ahead.

The mother-of-two joined Jo Rainbow's group with a friend and she said she was "immediately welcomed with a smile".

She added: "Jo was really encouraging from day one and is always available for help and support, she never takes long to reply to a text.

"Everyone is supportive and we can all relate to each other's struggles along the way.

Cherie Wild lost six stone in seven months - Credit: Cherie Wild

"The food optimising plan was so easy to adapt to, often just changing the way things were cooked rather than actually changing what you eat."

After just three months of going to the group, the county was put in a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Wild said meeting virtually instead of face-to-face was "not the same", but she found it easier to plan meals while at home.

She said: "Everyone felt genuinely emotional not to be able to get together for the support provided by Jo and the group.

"The virtual group was created and although not the same, it was really helpful to see everyone and have the routine of weekly weigh-in.

"Jo went above and beyond, as usual, with quizzes and the usual regular support. Even personally delivering certificates once allowed."

Cherie Wild after losing six stone - Credit: Cherie Wild

"Personally, I found being at home during the lockdown helpful for planning meals and experimenting with new meals from the SW magazine."

Once restrictions began to ease again, Miss Wild attended sessions in person again and reached her goal of losing seven stone.

She said she was "so pleased" to be able to celebrate her seven-month weight loss journey with the group in person instead of virtually.

Slimming World consultant for the Scarning and North Elmham group, Jo Rainbow, described Miss Wild as "amazing" and called her a "true inspiration".