Search

Advanced search

Coastal pub praised for 'culinary excellence'

PUBLISHED: 10:15 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 29 February 2020

The Chequers at Thornham, which has been awarded two AA rosettes Picture: Google

The Chequers at Thornham, which has been awarded two AA rosettes Picture: Google

Archant

A inn on the coast has been awarded two AA rosettes for "culinary excellence".

An anonymous inspector stayed overnight at the the Chequers Inn at Thornham, near Hunstanton, in January.

They awarded it the accolade after sampling food from the menu of its new head chef Jordan Bayes, who joined the pub in November.

You may also want to watch:

Unaware of the inspector's visit until she was leaving, Mr Bayes said he was still shocked, adding: "It is a proud day in my career."

The inspector's report praised the warm hospitality at the Chequers, cleanliness, "strong product" in all 11 bedrooms and the "wonderfully restored" bar area.

Mr Bayes trained under Lee Bye, chef-patron of Agellus Hotels, which also owns the nearby Lifeboat Inn.

Mr Bye said: "Great to see Jordan really stamping his own mark on the dining. I am super proud of Jordan. He works his socks off and deserves the plaudits for his beautiful cooking.

"To get two rosettes this quickly in his first head chef role is testament to his talent and hard work."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

OFF! King’s Lynn Town v Southport postponed

King's Lynn Town v Southport has been postponed Picture: Chris Lakey

Coastal pub praised for ‘culinary excellence’

The Chequers at Thornham, which has been awarded two AA rosettes Picture: Google

Chefs taking over historic pub plan to get rid of its ‘unwelcoming vibe’

What are chefs Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman hoping to do at Micawbers? Pic: Archant

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett
Drive 24