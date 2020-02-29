Coastal pub praised for 'culinary excellence'

A inn on the coast has been awarded two AA rosettes for "culinary excellence".

An anonymous inspector stayed overnight at the the Chequers Inn at Thornham, near Hunstanton, in January.

They awarded it the accolade after sampling food from the menu of its new head chef Jordan Bayes, who joined the pub in November.

Unaware of the inspector's visit until she was leaving, Mr Bayes said he was still shocked, adding: "It is a proud day in my career."

The inspector's report praised the warm hospitality at the Chequers, cleanliness, "strong product" in all 11 bedrooms and the "wonderfully restored" bar area.

Mr Bayes trained under Lee Bye, chef-patron of Agellus Hotels, which also owns the nearby Lifeboat Inn.

Mr Bye said: "Great to see Jordan really stamping his own mark on the dining. I am super proud of Jordan. He works his socks off and deserves the plaudits for his beautiful cooking.

"To get two rosettes this quickly in his first head chef role is testament to his talent and hard work."