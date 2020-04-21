Former chemical worker died from industrial disease

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A father who spent decades working with chemicals in a factory died as a result of industrial disease, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Randall, 79, of Woodsage Drive, Downham Market, died on April 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after being put on antibiotics for chest pain.

A written statement from his daughter, Tina Goode, read out at his inquest on April 21, said her father worked as a chemical process operator in an Essex factory for 40 years before retiring.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Court inquest heard how Mr Randall was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

He was taken to the QEH by ambulance on March 8 when his pain got worse and a chest X-ray revealed he had pulmonary fibrosis - lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake recorded the medical cause of death as advanced pulmonary fibrosis and concluded Mr Randall died as a result of industrial disease.