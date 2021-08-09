News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine fire crews called to food chemical spill in Brandon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:58 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 2:39 PM August 9, 2021
Emergency services were called to a food chemical spill on Bury Road in Brandon

Emergency services were called to a food chemical spill on Bury Road in Brandon - Credit: Google Street View

Firefighters were sent to a food chemical spill in Brandon. 

Nine fire crews from across Suffolk were called to Brandon just after midday on Monday (August 8), although four were later stood down. 

It followed a suspected hazardous materials spill on Bury Road, which came from the back of a lorry. 

With police having closed the road, the liquid was soon identified as being a non-hazardous food chemical. 

It was subsequently cleared by the fire service and the scene was considered safe by around 1.15pm, before Bury Road reopened. 

Traffic was still slow along London Road as of 1.45pm, according to the AA.

For the latest traffic information, visit the EDP's live traffic map

