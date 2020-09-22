Chemical leak tackled by firefighters

Firefighters were called to a chemcial leak at Hardwick Industrial Estate. Pic: Google Maps. Google Maps

Firefighters spent more than four hours helping to control a chemical leak at an industrial estate.

Crews were called to Greenyard Way, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn, at just before 1.30am today (Tuesday, September 22).

Firefighters from King’s Lynn and Terrington made the chemical leak safe. They were there until just after 5.30am.