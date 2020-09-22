Search

Chemical leak tackled by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 07:16 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 22 September 2020

Firefighters were called to a chemcial leak at Hardwick Industrial Estate. Pic: Google Maps.

Firefighters spent more than four hours helping to control a chemical leak at an industrial estate.

Crews were called to Greenyard Way, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn, at just before 1.30am today (Tuesday, September 22).

Firefighters from King’s Lynn and Terrington made the chemical leak safe. They were there until just after 5.30am.

