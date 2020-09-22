Chemical leak tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 07:16 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 22 September 2020
Google Maps
Firefighters spent more than four hours helping to control a chemical leak at an industrial estate.
Crews were called to Greenyard Way, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn, at just before 1.30am today (Tuesday, September 22).
Firefighters from King’s Lynn and Terrington made the chemical leak safe. They were there until just after 5.30am.
