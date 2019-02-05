Firefighters called to suspected ‘chemical incident’

Fire crews were called to a suspected chemical incident at Brunel Way. Picture: Google Archant

Firefighters were called to a suspected chemical incident at an industrial estate in Thetford last night.

Crews from King’s Lynn and Norwich were dispatched to the area, along with local units, shortly before 10pm.

In all two appliances from Thetford, one from Kings Lynn South and the Environmental protection unit from Sprowston attended to reports of a chemical incident on Brunel Way. Crews used gas monitoring equipment to make sure the scene was safe.