Inquest to open into death of Chelsie Dack
An inquest is due to open today into the death of a 23-year-old woman who was missing for just over three weeks before her body was found on a beach.
Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen before leaving her home on High Street in Gorleston on April 20 last year.
A Facebook group set up to assist in the search amassed 8,000 people in one night, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team combed the area.
The search was called off on April 22 after CCTV footage showed Ms Dack, an estate agent, walking towards the pier, where her phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.
On May 11, her body was found on Sizewell beach.
The inquest will open at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday morning (January 4).
Inquests will also be opened into the deaths of Kristers Bednarskis, 22, Laura Perry, 38, and Michelle Overy, 45.
Mr Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned in the Bawsey Pits at Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn, on August 8.
Eleven days later, Ms Perry, who had travelled from London to Great Yarmouth, died after getting stuck under a boat on the River Bure.
Ms Overy died in a crash on the A143, at Thorpe Abbots, near Diss, on December 18.
