Inquest to open into death of Chelsie Dack

Daniel Hickey

Published: 6:00 AM January 4, 2021   
Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police - Credit: Archant

An inquest is due to open today into the death of a 23-year-old woman who was missing for just over three weeks before her body was found on a beach.

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen before leaving her home on High Street in Gorleston on April 20 last year.

A Facebook group set up to assist in the search amassed 8,000 people in one night, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team combed the area.

The search was called off on April 22 after CCTV footage showed Ms Dack, an estate agent, walking towards the pier, where her phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.

On May 11, her body was found on Sizewell beach.

The inquest will open at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday morning (January 4).

You may also want to watch:

Inquests will also be opened into the deaths of Kristers Bednarskis, 22, Laura Perry, 38, and Michelle Overy, 45.

Mr Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned in the Bawsey Pits at Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn, on August 8.

Kristers Bednarskis, who drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits, near KIng's Lynn Picture: Ilja Jevtusenk

Kristers Bednarskis, who drowned in a lake at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn - Credit: Ilja Jevtusenko

Eleven days later, Ms Perry, who had travelled from London to Great Yarmouth, died after getting stuck under a boat on the River Bure.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Ms Overy died in a crash on the A143, at Thorpe Abbots, near Diss, on December 18.



