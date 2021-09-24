Drug driver had two young children in car

Published: 1:56 PM September 24, 2021

A woman was caught drug-driving with two young children in the car.

Chelsea Gray, 25, also had her partner and mother in the Volkswagen Beetle when it was pulled over in Bridge Street in Downham Market.

Police had first spotted the car on the A1122 at just before 6pm on February 13, 2021.

“The manner of driving was causing some concern,” prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah told King's Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

“The car was quite close to nearside kerbs when it was going around bends. The road condition was wet and it was quite dark.”

A check showed the car was not insured and its MOT certificate had expired.

“She admitted that she had smoked some cannabis,” said Miss Afful-Mensah.

Gray, of Pringle Way, Southery, was arrested following a positive roadside drug wipe. In custody she gave a reading of ten micrograms of a cannabis breakdown product per litre of blood, the legal limit being two.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drug-driving, having no insurance and no MOT.

She also admitted breaching a 12-month conditional discharge imposed in November 2020 for criminal damage.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said it was a concern that the two children were in the car but her client disputed that the driving was below par.

“She’s a careful driver, not speeding around bends,” added Miss Johnson.

“She made an incredibly foolish mistake. It was an unfortunate episode on this particular occasion.”

Gray was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £40 costs and £22 victim surcharge.

There were no separate penalties for the insurance and MOT offences.

No action was taken on the breach of the conditional discharge, which will continue to run.