Search

Advanced search

Chef saves customer's life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 January 2020

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A chef has been hailed as a hero after saving the life of a diner who had a heart attack while eating afternoon tea.

The community defibrillator at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe community defibrillator at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paramedics said the customer, thought to be 81 years old, would not have survived if it wasn't for Jamie Symons' bravery.

The customer collapsed while having afternoon tea at The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell on December 14.

Jamie Symons, 34, had stepped out of the kitchen to sort paperwork in the office when he noticed the customer was seriously ill and leapt into action.

Under supervision from a medic on the phone he used the on site community defibrillator to revive the customer while waiting for the ambulance service.

The Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, where there is an onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, where there is an onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Symons, from Outwell, said: "He was with his partner and she had put him in the recovery position, but I could see he had taken a turn for the worse. It was heartbreaking seeing her sat next to him bawling her eyes out.

"I just wanted to try and help save the guy - that was the only thing I was thinking. So I started to do compressions and shocked him and then checked if he needed a breath. At this point he gasped himself and came around."

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance arrived within 10 minutes and paramedics told Mr Symons the customer had suffered a heart attack, before taking him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

The Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, where there is an onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, where there is an onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Symons said: "Afterwards I had to go outside as I was in a bit of shock and felt really emotional. What had happened just really hit home."

But the chef said he does not like being called a hero, adding he was just in the right place at the right time and did what anyone would do.

Mr Symons added: "I was conscious I didn't want to make a mistake and make it worse but if I'd stood back and did nothing I'd feel even worse. But there are people who do much tougher jobs and save people's lives day in day out."

He also stressed the importance of defibrillators and said it proved how vital they are to communities.

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The East of England Ambulance service has spent £125,000 on replacement batteries for 1,000 defibrillators within the community thanks to a £135,000 legacy left by Megan Carter, a former patient who died in Cambridgeshire.

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Spooky visits to Norwich home that made a family flee in terror

Beecheno Road in Norwich, where the haunting was said to have taken place.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke and the £25m reasons why Duda is the man

Slovakian international Ondrej Duda could be the answer to Norwich City's lack of punch in the number 10 role Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I have so much love for these fans’ - Farke reveals what is driving him on

Daniel Farke wants to repay Norwich City's fans for their backing during a testing Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel

Police arrested a driver after being caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra. The car was also seized. Picture: Norfolk Police.

David Freezer: Watford and Saints have shown City how to find the survival spark

Troy Deeney has spoken about the changes implemented by Nigel Pearson at Watford Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists