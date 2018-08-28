A cheese festival is coming to Norfolk

A cheese festival is coming to Norfolk. Picture JoeGough/Getty Images/iStockphoto. Joe Gough

You can almost smell the excitement as a cheese festival helping to celebrate a cracking 30 years of Wallace and Gromit is coming to Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Photo: Dreamworks/Outnow.ch Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Photo: Dreamworks/Outnow.ch

CheeseFest UK is back for 2019 and will be celebrating all things great in the world of cheese to help celebrate three decades since Nick Park’s Academy Award-winning Wallace and Gromit: A Grand Day Out.

There will be 15 live dates across the country celebrating all that is great about the world of cheese with some of the finest cheese makers from across the land coming to the county.

Visitors to the Norfolk Showground in Costessey will be able to experience some of the greatest cheeses in the world together with a whole host of unique slices and cheese innovations from across the UK.

CheeseFest promises to be a grand day out for all the family.

Log onto www.cheesefestuk.com to find out more about the event which comes to Norfolk on December 14.