All you need to know ahead of Cheese Fest Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:32 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 27 November 2019
Archant
Cheese Fest UK is coming to Norwich and guests can expect a grand day out as the event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Wallace and Gromit.
No one loves cheese more than Wallace and Gromit, so it seems fitting that the UK's only touring cheese festival is dedicated to the duo.
This includes a date at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, December 14 and it will be packed with dairy delights.
Ahead of Cheese Fest Norwich, here is all you need to know to make sure it is a brie-lliant day...
What can I expect?
The ticket price includes entry into the festival, which runs from 10am to 5pm with different arrival time slots available.
The event is a twist on a traditional cheese market and will showcase some of the world's best cheese vendors and will include more than 140 different types of artisan cheese, oozing mozzarella sticks, melting raclette, halloumi fries and poutine, which is a Canadian dish of chips, cheese and gravy.
There will also be street food stalls, live cooking demonstrations and live music too.
What Wallace and Gromit activities will there be?
This year marks 30 years since A Grand Day Out was created by Nick Park of Aardman Animations and since then his clay characters have become famous all over the world and they have even starred in feature film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.
There will be the chance to meet and greet Wallace & Gromit, an activity area, film screenings, model making with Aardman Animations and life sized vehicles.
How do I purchase tickets?
Tickets are available at cheesefestuk.com and make sure to select your arrival slot carefully as you will not be admitted outside that time for safety reasons.
Once you are inside Cheese Fest you can stay as long as you wish and tickets start at £3 for juniors, aged three to 13 and £7 for adults, with under-threes free and family tickets available.
You can also get 50pc off with code 'BLACKFRIDAY' and there are also cheaper tickets which don't include the Wallace & Gromit activities.