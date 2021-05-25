5 Cheap or free things to do this bank holiday weekend

Published: 6:41 AM May 25, 2021

Families will be returning to Pensthorpe this Bank Holiday - Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

From a music festival in Norwich city centre to an event especially for plant lovers, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do over the May bank holiday weekend in Norfolk and Waveney.

Garden Sessions

Kaleider's Robot Selfie will create a giant mural in Chapelfield Gardens for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

When: Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, 1pm - 5pm

Cost: Free - £30

After a year of silence, N&N Festival are teaming up with Wild Paths to welcome live music back to the gardens in true festival style.

Saturday’s line-up features Mercury-nominated headliner Moses Boyd, avant-garde rapper and producer Shunaji, energetic Brighton septet Ebi Soda and local neo-soul songwriter Maya Law.

Poppy Ajudha takes to the stage on Sunday, joined by South London’s award-winning Ego Ella May, the loose-limbed soul sounds of Chartreuse, and acclaimed ‘artist on the rise’ Freya Roy.

Circus Berlin

Acts from the Continental Circus Berlin performing at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

Where: Norfolk Showground

When: Friday May 28 - Sunday June 6

Cost: Tickets start at £10 for under-16s, students and over-60s and £12 for adults

Prepare to be amazed as Continental Circus Berlin is heading to a big top tent in Norwich, with acts from across the globe performing death-defying stunts.

The show will be at the Norfolk Showground from Friday, May 28 until Sunday, June 6, to coincide with the half-term holiday, and it will be fully Covid-secure with seats for separate groups in bubbles and reduced capacity.

Clowns Angelo and Eddie will guide you through this spectacular show, which will feature everything from quick change artists to a Globe of Death, with motorbike riders looping in a mesh dome.

It will also include aerialists, high wire walkers, a rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, a hula hoop act and whirlwind acrobatics.

Wymondham Pop-Up Fayre

Wymondham pop-up fayre is returning - Credit: Archant

Where: Wymondham Football Club

When: Saturday, May 29

Cost: £2.50 per adult, children go free

ClearCompany are bursting with excitement to be back with a number of Norfolk small businesses, artists and musicians to bring you a truly warm, friendly, fun, summer vibe we all need!

The fayre will have a full lineup of music, entertainment, games, fabulous street food, and stalls.

Plant Lover's Day at Creake Abbey

Thousands turned out for the Creake Abbey Plant Lovers' Day. - Credit: Archant

Where: Creake Abbey

When: Saturday May 29

Cost: £4.50 per adult and no charge for under 16s

For Creake Abbey’s Plant Lovers’ Day 2021, 30 specialist plant nurseries from across East Anglia and beyond will showcase their finest perennials, exotics, bulbs, shrubs, trees and climbers.

From olive trees, bamboo and grasses to carnivorous plants, roses and wild flowers, the buzz of excitement is palpable as visitors find an unusual specimen or something irresistible for their garden or as a gift for a loved-one.

Nurserymen are always happy to answer questions and to provide advice on a wide range of high-quality plants, sold at reasonable prices.

Once again, proceeds from the day will go to Wells Community Hospital Trust at Wells-next-the-Sea.

Bee Wild at Pensthorpe

Flamingos at Penthorpe Wildlife Park. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: Pensthorpe

When: May 29 - June 8

Cost: Adult tickets are £12.95, senior (60+) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (3-16) are £11.95.

Pensthorpe Natural Park – the former home of BBC’s Springwatch – will be offering a brand-new bee-themed activity for guests to enjoy, at the 700-acre nature reserve in Norfolk this May half term, so they can learn more about the lives of these critical pollinators.

Available from Saturday 29th May to Sunday 6th June, ‘Bee Wild at Pensthorpe’ will include complimentary activity sheets for children and the rest of their hive, so they can embark upon an un-bee-lievable trail across the park and discover hidden sculptures.

Once completed, the little bee-spotters will be rewarded with their very own badge and packets of seeds, encouraging children to learn more about the importance of ecosystems whilst supporting the bees by growing flowers in their own garden.