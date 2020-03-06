Search

Advanced search

Video

Chatty Bus launches to bring people together and combat loneliness

PUBLISHED: 17:26 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 06 March 2020

Chatty Bus launches in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Chatty Bus launches in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Volunteers from major businesses in Norwich came together on Friday to launch Chatty Bus - a new project with the aim of combatting loneliness in the city.

Chatty Bus launches in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaChatty Bus launches in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Social isolation is a growing epidemic in Norwich - in 2017, the city was among the worst in the UK for loneliness, while last year it was named as one of the unhappiest places in the country to live.

In response, the Norwich Together Alliance and Konectbus have launched the Chatty Bus scheme, which sees volunteers from Aviva, Konectbus and Age UK give out 'happy to chat' badges and help strike up conversations.

On Friday, they were at Castle Meadow and on the 5A, 5B and 5C services to kick off the project.

Aviva worker Daniel Griffiths, one of the volunteers, said: "It's a good scheme to get involved in - it seems like something a bit different to the usual schemes, something different.

"It feels like a good way to give back to the community. Encouraging people to talk more is good for everybody."

Chatty Bus launches in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaChatty Bus launches in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fellow volunteer Marie Scarfe, who also works for Aviva, said that she was taking part "because I want to help make people not feel lonely".

Go East Anglia marketing manager Davina Langley, who was also volunteering, said: "We will be doing it more over the next few months. We'll be moving around different routes and will look further afield to services to the likes of Watton and Dereham to include more people."

Davina Langley, marketing manager at Go East Anglia, at the Chatty Bus launch in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaDavina Langley, marketing manager at Go East Anglia, at the Chatty Bus launch in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

A47 shut after sugar syrup and diesel spill following crash between lorry, tanker and car

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Love at first sight? Not quite for City chief ahead of Wilder reunion

Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder have forged a bond since their first ever spicy meeting in the Championship ahead of the latest Bramall Lane return Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

TEAM NEWS: Zimmermann in contention for City’s trip to Sheffield United

Christoph Zimmermann was set to visit a specialist this week to assess the extent of a muscular issue that has sidelined the Norwich City defender Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY
Drive 24