New Norwich music event forced to cancel first year

PUBLISHED: 15:06 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 25 April 2020

The Streets were due to perform at Friday Night Live at Earlham Park in May, but organisers have cancelled the 2020 event. Picture: PA/Archant

A new music festival which was set to bring performances from UK chart regulars Chase and Status and rappers The Streets to Norwich has been forced to cancel its inaugural event.

Friday Night Live, a new music event from the team behind the PennFest and Let’s Rock festivals, was due to take place for the first time on Friday, May 22 at Earlham Park.

But creators UK Live have announced that the launch has been pushed back to 2021 amid the “unprecedented uncertainty” during the coronavirus outbreak.

They said: “We were so looking forward to the first Friday Night Live so we’re absolutely gutted to have to move it to 2021, but it’s something we absolutely must do as the health and safety of our audience must come first.

“We wish all of you well through the difficult days ahead and sincerely hope to see you in 2021. By then we will all deserve a great big Friday night out.”

A full refund will be offered to those who have already ordered tickets, while there will also be the chance to transfer tickets to any of UK Live’s other shows in 2021.

