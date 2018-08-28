Inquest opens into death of much-loved 22-year-old in car crash
PUBLISHED: 15:24 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 12 November 2018
Archant
A 22-year-old woman killed in a car crash on the A12 was the front-seat passenger in a car involved in the accident, an inquest has heard.
Charlotte Oakes, from Westleton, was travelling in a blue Peugeot 206 that lost control and was involved in a collision with a black Isuzu D-Max on the A12 in Frostenden.
Miss Oakes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 6pm on Wednesday, October 18. The driver of the Peugeot was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
The man behind the wheel of the Isuzu suffered minor cuts and bruises in the crash.
In the aftermath of the crash, tributes poured in over social media.
A friend of Miss Oakes said: “Charlotte was a sweet girl, funny and kind to everyone. The memories I have with her will always be cherished, I am so saddened and still in so much shock.”