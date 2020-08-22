Investigation continues into road death of 17-year-old passenger
PUBLISHED: 10:56 22 August 2020
A pre-inquest review into the death of a 17-year-old has been adjourned.
Charlie Turner died on April 28, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, six days after he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Middleton.
Mr Turner, of Thieves Bridge Road, Watlington, near King’s Lynn, was a passenger in a car that left the road and flipped over in a field.
At a review held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on August 21, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, said due to an ongoing investigation the inquest was not ready to be heard and adjourned for a further pre-inquest review on November 17.
Mrs Lake opened an inquest into Mr Turner’s death on July 24 where a medical cause of death was recorded as brain injury due to cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of positional asphyxia following a road traffic accident.
