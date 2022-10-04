Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples

Hodson & Co cheese room with deli is closing in Aylsham - Credit: Hodson & Co





Well-known Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson is shutting his cheese room and deli shop in Aylsham later this week.

A combination of soaring electricity bills, falling trade and frustrations with decisions by the local council about the town are forcing him to close the retail part of Hodson and Co in Red Lion Street from Friday afternoon.

One full-time and two part-time staff members will lose their jobs.





Hodson & Co cheese room with deli is closing in Aylsham - Credit: Hodson & Co

Mr Hodson will continue to operate the table dining for two, four and six people at the premises and the business will also continue with the commercial baking for deliveries and also the home dining, where staff go to people's homes to cook.

He will also continue to do market stalls.

"We will stop trading from 4pm on Friday and it has been really difficult to make the decision to close," said Mr Hodson. "We just cannot get enough people into the shop any longer."

Mr Hodson - who opened the shop in October 2020 - said electricity bills at the shop had quadrupled, putting massive pressure on the business.

"We opened in lockdown but now 70pc of the customers who came to us have gone back to supermarkets. You cannot blame them as people are facing huge rises in the cost of living and utility bills are going through the roof."





Hodson & Co cheese room with deli is closing in Aylsham - Credit: Hodson & Co

Mr Hodson voiced frustrations at the town council for not supporting local businesses well enough such as poor car parking signage.

"I am flabbergasted by a lot of their decisions," he said.





Hodson & Co cheese room with deli is closing in Aylsham - Credit: Hodson & Co



