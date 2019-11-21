Search

Nice! The Fast Show comedy legends to return to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:47 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 21 November 2019

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Fast Show, the duo behind the hit series, Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are returning to the University of East Anglia where they first met as students in the 1970s.Picture: The Fast Show

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Fast Show, the duo behind the hit series, Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are returning to the University of East Anglia where they first met as students in the 1970s.Picture: The Fast Show

It was one of the most popular comedy television shows of the 1990s with its fast paced sketches and iconic characters.

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Fast Show, the duo behind the hit series, Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are returning to the University of East Anglia where they first met as students in the 1970s.Picture: The Fast ShowTo mark the 25th anniversary of The Fast Show, the duo behind the hit series, Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are returning to the University of East Anglia where they first met as students in the 1970s.Picture: The Fast Show

Now, to mark the 25th anniversary of The Fast Show, Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse, the duo behind the series, are returning to the University of East Anglia where they first met as students in the 1970s.

To celebrate a quarter-of-a-century since the first episode of the show the pair will hold an in-conversation event at the UEA on Thursday, December 5.

The event will see the comedy legends explore the origins of their writing partnership, the legacy of The Fast Show and will also include an exhibition of never seen before scripts and photographs.

Mr Higson said: "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show and, to celebrate, we're going back to where it all began and talking about it live on stage at our old alma mater.

"This event is doubly important for me as I was given an honorary doctorate by the university in 2014 and donated my archive, including a wealth of material relating to The Fast Show."

Mr Higson and Mr Whitehouse first got to know each other through a shared love of music which saw the duo form the punk band, The Right Hand Lovers.

But it was nearly 10-years before the pair started writing comedy together after working with Harry Enfield on Saturday Night Live and Harry Enfield's Television Programme. It was then that they came into their own with The Fast Show.

Mr Whitehouse said: "I suppose The Fast Show worked because we didn't outstay our welcome with any particular sketch...we were on to the next one quickly.

"There was a huge range of characters and some were quite prescient. It wasn't hugely popular during first series but developed a cult following and we were able to move it on in series two and three...something that isn't always an option these days as shows are often cancelled after one series."

Tickets for the event which are £9 and £4 for students (with a valid campus card).

For more information, and to book visit: https://store.uea.ac.uk/product-catalogue/conference-and-events.

