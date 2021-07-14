News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Made in Lowestoft': Olympic boxing star arrives in Tokyo

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:16 AM July 14, 2021   
Charley Davison with her Tokyo ticket at the special homecoming celebrations in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft last month.

Charley Davison with her Tokyo ticket at the special homecoming celebrations in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft last month. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft boxing star Charley Davison has arrived in Tokyo as preparations are stepped up ahead of the eagerly awaited Olympics.

The flyweight boxer is part of the 11-strong Team GB squad, who have arrived in Japan ahead of the Games that run from July 23 to August 8.

Boxing team leader and GB Boxing’s performance director, Rob McCracken said: “To qualify 11 boxers is a fantastic achievement."

Charley Davison (right) with fellow Team GB squad members, Karriss Artingstall, Lauren Price and Caroline Dubois.

Charley Davison (right) with fellow Team GB squad members, Karriss Artingstall, Lauren Price and Caroline Dubois at the airport. - Credit: GB Boxing

After flying from London Heathrow airport on Saturday morning, the squad arrived in Tokyo on Sunday afternoon.

A GB Boxing spokesman said: "After a lengthy 12-hour journey, the boxers alongside their sparring partners, coaches and support staff arrived in Japan’s capital on Sunday afternoon.

The 11 Team GB Olympians, with coaches and support staff from GB Boxing, ahead of the Games in Tokyo.

The 11 Team GB Olympians, with coaches and support staff from GB Boxing, ahead of the Games in Tokyo. - Credit: GB Boxing

You may also want to watch:

"Allowing for a night to settle in, the hard work began on Monday at prep camp held at Keio University in Minato City which will provide a base for our boxers for the next week.

"They will then move into the Olympic village at the start of next week."

Most Read

  1. 1 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  2. 2 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  3. 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  1. 4 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  2. 5 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  3. 6 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  4. 7 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  5. 8 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
  6. 9 'Tremendous regeneration potential': Norfolk boatyard up for auction
  7. 10 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death

With Charley boxing in the flyweight (51kg) category, the 27-year-old’s success was honoured in her hometown last month.

Special celebrations were held to mark her Olympic selection as family, friends and the club coaches surprised the mother-of-three with a celebratory evening at The Commodore in Oulton Broad.

Charley Davison with her club coaches, friends and family at the special homecoming celebrations last month.

Charley Davison with her club coaches, friends and family at the special homecoming celebrations in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft last month. - Credit: Mick Howes

After first starting boxing aged eight, Charley has been coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft.

Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

Mr Cremin said: “Charley deserves her ticket to Tokyo and I firmly believe that she is the best 51kg boxer in the world.

“After having three children and all that time off from boxing, to then come back to the gym, get onto the GB squad and then seal a place in the Olympics, it is unheard of.

“After all that hard work - her fitness, strength, determination and drive sets her apart from others – there’s no doubt she is determined to get a medal with her eyes set on gold.

“Charley is boxing for Great Britain – but made in Lowestoft.”



Olympics
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist who was taking part in a 100-mile Breckland time trial on the A11 has been injured.

Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus