'Made in Lowestoft': Olympic boxing star arrives in Tokyo

Published: 11:16 AM July 14, 2021

Charley Davison with her Tokyo ticket at the special homecoming celebrations in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft last month. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft boxing star Charley Davison has arrived in Tokyo as preparations are stepped up ahead of the eagerly awaited Olympics.

The flyweight boxer is part of the 11-strong Team GB squad, who have arrived in Japan ahead of the Games that run from July 23 to August 8.

Boxing team leader and GB Boxing’s performance director, Rob McCracken said: “To qualify 11 boxers is a fantastic achievement."

Charley Davison (right) with fellow Team GB squad members, Karriss Artingstall, Lauren Price and Caroline Dubois at the airport. - Credit: GB Boxing

After flying from London Heathrow airport on Saturday morning, the squad arrived in Tokyo on Sunday afternoon.

A GB Boxing spokesman said: "After a lengthy 12-hour journey, the boxers alongside their sparring partners, coaches and support staff arrived in Japan’s capital on Sunday afternoon.

The 11 Team GB Olympians, with coaches and support staff from GB Boxing, ahead of the Games in Tokyo. - Credit: GB Boxing

"Allowing for a night to settle in, the hard work began on Monday at prep camp held at Keio University in Minato City which will provide a base for our boxers for the next week.

"They will then move into the Olympic village at the start of next week."

With Charley boxing in the flyweight (51kg) category, the 27-year-old’s success was honoured in her hometown last month.

Special celebrations were held to mark her Olympic selection as family, friends and the club coaches surprised the mother-of-three with a celebratory evening at The Commodore in Oulton Broad.

Charley Davison with her club coaches, friends and family at the special homecoming celebrations in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft last month. - Credit: Mick Howes

After first starting boxing aged eight, Charley has been coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft.

Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

Mr Cremin said: “Charley deserves her ticket to Tokyo and I firmly believe that she is the best 51kg boxer in the world.

“After having three children and all that time off from boxing, to then come back to the gym, get onto the GB squad and then seal a place in the Olympics, it is unheard of.

“After all that hard work - her fitness, strength, determination and drive sets her apart from others – there’s no doubt she is determined to get a medal with her eyes set on gold.

“Charley is boxing for Great Britain – but made in Lowestoft.”







