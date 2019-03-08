Search

Mum-of-three set sights on securing place at Olympics in Tokyo

PUBLISHED: 16:50 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 31 October 2019

Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics after victory on her return to international boxing for England. Pictures: Mick Howes

Dreams have moved a step closer to reality for an aspiring Olympian.

After making a stunning return to international boxing, Charley Davison now has her sights firmly set on securing a place in the Olympics next year.

The 25-year-old mother-of-three from Lowestoft competed in her first international bout in eight years at the England vs Germany mixed international contest on October 18 in Basingstoke.

And laying down a marker to the national coaches, Charley triumphed with a second round stoppage of the German boxer Estella Werner, before later being chosen as the boxer of the night by the judges.

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley now boxes for Attleborough but still trains regularly on Lowestoft beach and at her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

Mr Cremin said: "Charley was the first bout up at 51kg against a worthy German international fighter, who was shocked by her punches and power.

"Charley hit her a lot in the two rounds, in what was a very good performance.

"Considering it was her first international in eight years, when she took a silver medal at the Worlds, it was a fantastic showing."

It was also Charley's first bout since she was crowned England Boxing National Amateur champion in April, but despite being out of the boxing ring competitively for six months Charley has been working hard to fulfil her Olympic dream.

In pursuit of this Charley has switched to U51kg as U54kg is not an Olympic category, and after the international victory she has been selected for an England training camp in mid-November at Sheffield.

On wearing the England vest once more, Charley said: "It was a strange feeling having last boxed for England when I was 17 and all the memories from when I was younger.

"I wasn't nervous, I wanted to enjoy it having not boxed since April.

"The ref stopped it in  the second round and then it was a really proud moment to be awarded boxer of the night, as it is the first time I've had that honour - so that was great."

Of the England training and assessment, Charley added: "Hopefully that all goes well, I get back on the team and then secure a place in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo."

Olympic aim

With Charley and her coaches now "intent on nicking the spot" at 51kg on the England team for the Tokyo Olympics, hopes are high for the future.

Her club coach John Cremin said: "That is the aim.

"Things are looking good with this training selection and in our opinion they have to take her on board.

"Charley is the best around - she is the best they have had for a long while and should not be overlooked for Tokyo.

"I've watched all the European and World Championship bouts and unless a bad decision is made they are all no match for her.

"We will go to Sheffield and take no prisoners.

"We're not there to make up numbers, we want to go there and take that spot."

With Sentinel providing Charley with free use of facilities for training at Nirvana, and their other leisure sites, they were thanked for their support.

As were Quantrill Contractors and Gary Lambert Construction, who are funding all of the travel and expenses for Charley.

Tommy Quantrill, director of Quantrill Contractors, said: "It is great to get involved and help fund the costs for Charley as she pursues her dream."

Chris Smith, manager at Nirvana for Sentinel Leisure, said: "Charley been training out of the facilities here and all credit to John and Frank for all their hard work and determination to hopefully make these dreams come true.

"We are proud to be supporting Charley and the coaches from their home town."

