Man died after taking tablets, inquest told

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A 62-year-old man died after taking an overdose of painkillers, an inquest heard.

Charles Simpson of Mill Court, Fakenham, called an ambulance after he became ill in the early hours of June 29.

He told the crew that he had taken a quantity of tablets and alcohol.

In evidence area coroner Yvonne Blake heard doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital fought to save Mr Simpson, but he died the following day.

Summing up at King's Lynn coroners court in a hearing on Friday, Ms Blake said Mr Simpson suffered "substantial medical problems".

At the time of his death, he was also being investigated by police over the illegal possession and supply of an airgun.

In a narrative conclusion, Ms Blake said he took painkillers and alcohol but later expressed regret for his actions. She said he accepted treatment but the damage was too severe and he died a short while afterwards.

The cause of death was given as liver failure caused by paracetamol overdose.