OBE for Norfolk chalk stream conservationist
- Credit: Archant
An angler, author and conservationist has reeled in an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Charles Rangeley-Wilson from Thornham, near Hunstanton, has been honoured for his services to chalk stream conservation.
He describes himself as "passionate about river conservation with a particular interest in the history, restoration and preservation of chalk-streams".
Mr Rangeley-Wilson chairs the Chalk River Restoration Group, is a vice-president of the Wild Trout Trust and an ambassador for the Angling Trust.
He is also leading a catchment-wide restoration project on the River Nar in west Norfolk.
Mr Rangeley Wilson has also written books including the Accidental Angler, Silt Road and Silver Shoals.
Accidental Angler was turned into an acclaimed TV series first shown in 2006, in which Mr Rangeley-Wilson travelled the world in pursuit of unusual fish and their stories.
Most Read
- 1 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
- 2 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
- 3 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
- 4 Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door
- 5 'Sweet' golden retriever with medical condition looking for new home
- 6 'Very easy to get caught out' - Warning as sandbar forms on Norfolk beach
- 7 The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list
- 8 Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners
- 9 Multiple fire crews called to city blaze
- 10 Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast