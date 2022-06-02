News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
OBE for Norfolk chalk stream conservationist

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:15 AM June 2, 2022
Charles Rangeley-Wilson who has been awarded an OBE - Credit: Archant

An angler, author and conservationist has reeled in an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Charles Rangeley-Wilson from Thornham, near Hunstanton, has been honoured for his services to chalk stream conservation.

He describes himself as "passionate about river conservation with a particular interest in the history, restoration and preservation of chalk-streams".

Mr Rangeley-Wilson chairs the Chalk River Restoration Group, is a vice-president of the Wild Trout Trust and an ambassador for the Angling Trust.

He is also leading a catchment-wide restoration project on the River Nar in west Norfolk.

Mr Rangeley Wilson has also written books including the Accidental Angler, Silt Road and Silver Shoals.

Accidental Angler was turned into an acclaimed TV series first shown in 2006, in which Mr Rangeley-Wilson travelled the world in pursuit of unusual fish and their stories.


