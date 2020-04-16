Family concerned for welfare of man with American accent who remains missing

Police have once again appealed for help in tracing a 39-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Charles Hines was last seen at his home in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, on Thursday, April 9.

Officers believe he may be using trains to travel to and from Suffolk, as well as between Kilburn/London Euston and Birmingham New Street stations.

Mr Hines is described as black, 6ft tall, well built, and has a shaven head and American accent. He has a tribal tattoo on one arm and additional tattoos on his other arm and chest.

His family and police remain concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Mr Hines to come forward.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Hines or has information regarding his whereabouts should contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall police station by calling 101.