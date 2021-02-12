News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich school opens new community foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:25 AM February 12, 2021   
Charles Darwin Primary foodbank

The new foodbank and fridge at Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich - Credit: Charles Darwin Primary

A Norwich primary school has shown its community goodwill by opening a new foodbank to provide much-needed support to struggling families. 

Charles Darwin Primary Academy, part of the Inspiration Trust, was able to open the foodbank with generous support from local businesses.

The Charles Darwin Primary School.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Yeomans Electrical Norwich donated a Beko fridge for the cause, while Budgens is providing the school with £15 worth of food every week. 

Further crates of food are being supplied by Morrisons for the initiative.

Charles Darwin Academy foodbank

The new community foodbank at Charles Darwin Primary Academy - Credit: Charles Darwin Primary

Jo Brown, principal of the school, said: "As a school right in the heart of Norwich, we passionately believe we have a role to play in supporting our families.

School Principal Jo Brown. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jo Brown, principal of Charles Darwin Primary Academy - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"These are difficult times for everyone, and for some of our families it has become even harder to make ends meet. We want to do our bit to help, and very much hope the foodbank can make life just a little bit easier." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk
  2. 2 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
  1. 4 'Kind and loving' man, 28, died on Norfolk golfing holiday
  2. 5 New plans for 90-bed 'landmark' hotel in Norwich revealed
  3. 6 A47 driver on mobile phone was heading from Surrey to Yarmouth
  4. 7 Parents say Norfolk special school is 'failing their children'
  5. 8 Family thanks those who rushed to aid of farmer after fatal crash
  6. 9 Lost dog reunited with owner using live cameras and sensor cage
  7. 10 Tributes paid to Norwich Union accountant of 40 years

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
woman outside house

'Bullied into letting strangers in' - tenant's claims amid viewing row

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus