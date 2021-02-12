Norwich school opens new community foodbank

Published: 10:25 AM February 12, 2021

The new foodbank and fridge at Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich - Credit: Charles Darwin Primary

A Norwich primary school has shown its community goodwill by opening a new foodbank to provide much-needed support to struggling families.

Charles Darwin Primary Academy, part of the Inspiration Trust, was able to open the foodbank with generous support from local businesses.

Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Yeomans Electrical Norwich donated a Beko fridge for the cause, while Budgens is providing the school with £15 worth of food every week.

Further crates of food are being supplied by Morrisons for the initiative.

The new community foodbank at Charles Darwin Primary Academy - Credit: Charles Darwin Primary

Jo Brown, principal of the school, said: "As a school right in the heart of Norwich, we passionately believe we have a role to play in supporting our families.

Jo Brown, principal of Charles Darwin Primary Academy - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"These are difficult times for everyone, and for some of our families it has become even harder to make ends meet. We want to do our bit to help, and very much hope the foodbank can make life just a little bit easier."