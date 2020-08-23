Search continues for Norfolk man, 84, still missing after four days

An 84-year-old man is still missing from his Norfolk home, four days after leaving.

Charles Bampton, of Kittens Lane, Loddon, was last seen at around 8.30am on Wednesday morning, August 19.

It is believed he could have travelled to Grimsby, with Norfolk Police continuing a number of enquiries with other forces.

Officers established Mr Bampton travelled from Loddon to King’s Lynn by bus, via Norwich, and arrived at 11.15am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson previously said: “It is believed Charles may have then travelled from King’s Lynn to the Grimsby area, where he is known to have family.”

On Friday, officers released a CCTV image of Mr Bampton on the bus in the hope of helping to locate him.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a grey beard.

He is believed to have been wearing grey trousers, a red chequered shirt, a grey coat and bright white trainers.

He was also carrying a red carrier bag with the word ‘sale’ written on the side.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Bampton, or who knows his current whereabouts, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 420 of August 19.