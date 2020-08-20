Plea to help find missing 84-year-old

Concerns have been raised for an 84-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Charles Bampton, of Kittens Lane, Loddon, who was reported missing to officers on Wednesday night.

He was last seen at around 8.30am on Wednesday morning, August 19, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Bampton is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with grey hair.

He is believed to have been wearing grey trousers, a red chequered jacket and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Bampton, or who has information about his current whereabouts, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 420 of August 19.