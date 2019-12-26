Toddler Harry Deeba visits air ambulance after friends complete fundraising walk

Taverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance alongside some of the friends who walked 130 miles along the Peddars Way and Norfolk CoastPath for the charity.

A youngster who got the all clear from cancer helped present just over £3,000 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after a group of friends tackled a gruelling physical challenge.

The money was raised by six friends, including Martin Wales, paramedic for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, from Shipdham, who walked 130 miles along the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path in two days.

Their challenge was in memory of their friend Michael Rice, who played football for Necton, Wendling and Gressenhall, and died in 2013 from an undiagnosed heart condition. The EAAA was called after he collapsed.

The friends also walked for Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, three, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. His parents were fundraising for treatment but since Harry had the all-clear in August 2019 they put excess funds to support families in similar circumstances.

The walk raised another £3,000 for the fund.

