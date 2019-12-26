Search

Advanced search

Toddler Harry Deeba visits air ambulance after friends complete fundraising walk

PUBLISHED: 12:20 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 26 December 2019

Taverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Martin Wales

Taverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Martin Wales

Martin Wales

Toddler Harry Deeba

Taverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance alongside some of the friends who walked 130 miles along the Peddars Way and Norfolk CoastPath for the charity. Picture: Martin WalesTaverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance alongside some of the friends who walked 130 miles along the Peddars Way and Norfolk CoastPath for the charity. Picture: Martin Wales

A youngster who got the all clear from cancer helped present just over £3,000 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after a group of friends tackled a gruelling physical challenge.

Mike Rice. Picture: Joe MillettMike Rice. Picture: Joe Millett

The money was raised by six friends, including Martin Wales, paramedic for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, from Shipdham, who walked 130 miles along the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path in two days.

Martin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales on the Norfolk Coast Path as part of a three-day 130-mile fundraising trek, Picture: MARTIN WALESMartin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales on the Norfolk Coast Path as part of a three-day 130-mile fundraising trek, Picture: MARTIN WALES

Their challenge was in memory of their friend Michael Rice, who played football for Necton, Wendling and Gressenhall, and died in 2013 from an undiagnosed heart condition. The EAAA was called after he collapsed.

The friends also walked for Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, three, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. His parents were fundraising for treatment but since Harry had the all-clear in August 2019 they put excess funds to support families in similar circumstances.

The walk raised another £3,000 for the fund.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Crowds gather for West Norfolk Hunt’s Boxing Day meet

Riders and hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's oBxing Day meet Picture: Chrs Bishop

Can you spot yourself in our Boxing Day dip photos?

Ready for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Toddler Harry Deeba visits air ambulance after friends complete fundraising walk

Taverham toddler Harry Deeba at the £3,000 cheque donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Martin Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists