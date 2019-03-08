Video

Dozens of people join superhero walk in aid of toddler with cancer

Darth Vader leads the superhero walk around the city as the Norwich Star Wars Club members joins others walking to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Dozens of people dressed as superheroes, princesses and Star Wars characters came out in support of a Norwich toddler who is battling cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York, pictured with his family, mum Carly Howes, dad Ali Deeba, and sister, Izzy, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York, pictured with his family, mum Carly Howes, dad Ali Deeba, and sister, Izzy, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A charity walk through Norwich city centre took place on Saturday to help raise funds for two-year-old Harry Deeba, from Taverham, who has been battling stage four neuroblastoma.

The family are hoping to raise £239,000 to travel to New York for treatment that could stop the cancer returning.

Harry’s grandparents, Andrew and Carole Howes, said the family has received overwhelming support from the community, with more than £130,000 raised so far on the toddler’s fundraising page.

Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A number of events are taking place in support of Harry, including a football match between police and firemen and a sky dive in Beccles.

“I’m very proud,” said Mr Howes. “A lot of people want to see him get there. The support has just been growing and growing, we even have people jumping out of a plane.

“We would not have got anywhere near the figure we have so far without the community.”

Emmie Bowler with daughter Phoebe, five, and son Oliver Bowden, three, ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Emmie Bowler with daughter Phoebe, five, and son Oliver Bowden, three, ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Howes added: “It’s been phenomenal, everyone has helped us so much. We want to thank everybody for their donations and good will.”

Family friend Emmie Bowler, who organised the charity walk, said: “It’s brilliant to see so many people from all over coming to help.”

The group began their walk from the Woolpack Inn, in Golden Ball Street, and made their way through the city.

Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Friends and family were joined by police, firemen and members of the Norwich Star Wars Club.

Club event organiser John Peruzzi, who was dressed as a stormtrooper, said the group have helped to raise money for four other infants who are also battling cancer, including four-year-old Denver Clinton, from Dereham, who died in February.

“We know four kids with the same cancer,” said Mr Peruzzi. “They are aged between two and four and this is meant to be a rare cancer.

Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Denver already passed away and we don’t want any more. “We try to help where we can, we do this in our spare time. We may be sweating and boiling in our costumes but it’s all worth it seeing a smile on a kid’s face.”

To donate, visit: solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal.

Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Walkers on the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich Star Wars Club members ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Norwich Star Wars Club members ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York, pictured with his sister Izzy, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York, pictured with his sister Izzy, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old Harry Curson, and his brother Eddie, four, ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Two-year-old Harry Curson, and his brother Eddie, four, ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old Harry Curson, and his brother Eddie, four, ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Two-year-old Harry Curson, and his brother Eddie, four, ready for the superhero walk around the city to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY