Couple host charity Valentine's Ball in memory of still-born daughter

Jessica's Wish charity ball, held at Sutton Staithe Hotel in 2016. PHOTO: Kerry Hewitt. SNAPPERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Jessica's Wish, a couple-run charity raising money in memory of their still-born daughter, is holding a Valentine's Ball in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

The event will be black-tie, accompanied by live music, an auction, burlesque dancing and a two or three-course meal, inclusive for either £30 or £35. It will begin at 7pm on February 15th at Sutton Staithe Hotel.

Susan and Robert Goreham, 47 and 45 years-old from Salhouse Norwich, lost their daughter Jessica 13 years ago.

Since then, and with the help of their two sons, aged 14 and 11, they donated 'Cuddle Cots' to the Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, which are refrigerated units that give heartbroken parents a chance to spend longer with their still-born child.

She said: "Support and cuddle cots weren't things available to us 13 years ago. But the new East Anglia hospice will do absolutely great things for children and parents. We want to raise money to help finalise their equipment and get set up as quick as possible."