Search

Advanced search

Couple host charity Valentine's Ball in memory of still-born daughter

PUBLISHED: 13:21 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 January 2020

Jessica's Wish charity ball, held at Sutton Staithe Hotel in 2016. PHOTO: Kerry Hewitt.

Jessica's Wish charity ball, held at Sutton Staithe Hotel in 2016. PHOTO: Kerry Hewitt.

SNAPPERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Jessica's Wish, a couple-run charity raising money in memory of their still-born daughter, is holding a Valentine's Ball in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

The event will be black-tie, accompanied by live music, an auction, burlesque dancing and a two or three-course meal, inclusive for either £30 or £35. It will begin at 7pm on February 15th at Sutton Staithe Hotel.

You may also want to watch:

Susan and Robert Goreham, 47 and 45 years-old from Salhouse Norwich, lost their daughter Jessica 13 years ago.

Since then, and with the help of their two sons, aged 14 and 11, they donated 'Cuddle Cots' to the Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, which are refrigerated units that give heartbroken parents a chance to spend longer with their still-born child.

She said: "Support and cuddle cots weren't things available to us 13 years ago. But the new East Anglia hospice will do absolutely great things for children and parents. We want to raise money to help finalise their equipment and get set up as quick as possible."

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

F-35 Dambusters Squadron flies from Marham to America for Exercise Red Flag

Aircraft from 617 Dambusters Squadron prepare to take off for America, where they will be taking part in Exercise Red Flag Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

How to bluff your way through Les Misérables the musical

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK and Ireland tour Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists