Search

Advanced search

‘No-one chooses to be homeless’ - Charity aims to stop common misconceptions of rough sleepers

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 November 2020

Former rough sleeper Karim (front), who was helped by St Martins charity in 2020. He is pictured with his support worker Kim. The charity is launching a winter campaign to raise the awareness of homelessness and stop common misconceptions of the issue. Picture: St Martins

Former rough sleeper Karim (front), who was helped by St Martins charity in 2020. He is pictured with his support worker Kim. The charity is launching a winter campaign to raise the awareness of homelessness and stop common misconceptions of the issue. Picture: St Martins

St Martins

A Norfolk homeless charity which has been hailed as a safety net is urging people to address misunderstandings around the complex issue.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins charity. Picture: St Martin'sDr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins charity. Picture: St Martin's

St Martins, based on Bishopgate, Norwich, has launched its winter campaign to raise awareness of their work to support vulnerable people in the county.

It teamed up with students from University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) who found out what people think they know about those experiencing homelessness.

The campaign also highlights the feelings of a person experiencing homelessness alongside common misconceptions.

Dr Jan Sheldon, St Martins chief executive, said: “The bottom line is that no-one chooses to be homeless. An event such as the loss of a job, illness or death of a family member can cause immense pressure that pushes a person into a position where they can no longer cope.

“We want everyone in Norfolk to know that we are here to support people experiencing homelessness to get back on their feet and back to living the lives they want to lead. This winter no-one should be sleeping on our streets.”

MORE: Almost £1m for Norfolk to keep roofs over heads of homeless people

Former rough sleeper Karim, who is moving into his own flat thanks to support from St Martins, said it was important to seek help from charitable organisations when in a difficult situation.

He said: “Taking that first step is a very difficult thing to do. It is very easy to get put off. St Martins is my safety net.”

He has suffered with poor mental health since he was 18 and had found himself sleeping rough.

During that time he managed a team at a warehouse but was also battling a Class A drug addiction, which forced him to borrow money for heroin and eventually resign from his job.

In February this year he moved to the St Martins Magdalen Road project.

He praised the “time, effort and energy” his support worker invested in him and plans to become a mentor to help others like him adding: “I would like to give back.”

Thomas Driver, one of the NUA students involved in the campaign, said: “The experience of working with UEA and St Martins has been eye opening and inspiring.”

To donate to the charity visit www.stmartinshomeless.org























































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Big fall in new coronavirus cases in Breckland and Norwich

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Big fall in new coronavirus cases in Breckland and Norwich

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things you might have missed following City’s victory over Swansea

There was a third assist in five games from Emi Buendia as Norwich City beat Swansea at Carrow Road Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popular pen pal initiative relaunched to help  stamp out loneliness

Community life reporter Donna-Louise Bishop, is relaunching the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith